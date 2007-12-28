Lightning Review: Belkin 2-in-1 HDMI Switch

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

belkin1.jpgThe Gadget: Belkin's 2-to-1 HDMI Switch that's not only small and IR-remote controlled, it's also self-powered—meaning you won't have to take up another slot on your already crowded home theatre power strip.

belkin2.jpgThe Price: $US54.99

The Verdict: Fantastic. We tried it on both an upscaling DVD player and a PlayStation 3 and noticed no signal degradation between this and plugging the devices straight into the TV. It supports up to 1080p, and can be toggled by a simple remote that has the numbers "1" and "2" on two buttons. It takes a second or two to switch from one input to the other, but unless you're toggling back and forth rapidly between a basketball game and a game you're playing on the PS3, you won't really notice. You can get a totally cheap switch from Monoprice for about $20, or another no-name remote-enabled switch for $30. Belkin's, however, comes with a lifetime warranty and a name like Belkin. [Belkin]

