Life|point HD Touch Panel is a Friggin' Beast

The Life|point HD touch panel takes home automation to the next level by allowing users to watch high-definition video, pause live TV or even check out four television streams at the same time—all from one device. The system also features an iPhone-esque point-and-slide navigation feature that can be used to control instant news, traffic and weather as well as the lighting, security and temperature control in your home.

If that wasn't enough, you can also enjoy stereo speakers, an ambient light mode and a touch-to-wake power saving mode for the not-so low low price of $US6—$7,000 depending on the screen size (8.9" and 12.1") and the finish you choose. [Product Page via Electronic House]