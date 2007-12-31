LG.Philips Multi-Touch, Multi-Image Displays for Public Spaces

LG.Philips is going to use CES2008 to unveil a barrage of new large-format spectacular displays for shopping malls, airports, public areas and mad evil scientists' underwater lairs in the South Pacific. They range from 32 to 52 inches and offer different technologies, like multitouch, handwriting recognition, transflective backlighting for outdoor use, double-sided panels and even lenticular displays, which can show three images at the same time:

Seoul, Korea (December 31, 2007) - LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220), a leading innovator of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) technology, announced today that it will showcase its newest line-up of public displays at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2008 in Las Vegas. The company's public displays, which are designed for commercial and advertising use, range in size from 32 to 52 inches.

LG.Philips LCD's innovative new technologies for public displays centre on increasing interactivity and viewability. Multi-touch interface capabilities create a never-before-seen level of interactivity by allowing users to manipulate objects on screen, using both hands at once and even offering the precision necessary to recognize handwriting. Another technology, transflective backlights, tackles one of the key challenges in developing public displays: readability in all lighting conditions, including direct sunlight.

According to Chris Connery, Vice President of DisplaySearch, "The public display market for larger size (26-inch +) flat panel products alone is projected to grow from under one million units shipped in 2006 to over 3.5 million units by 2011, representing a CAGR of over 31 percent." Connery added, "Of the two major flat panel technologies in this large format sector, LCD-based technologies are forecasted to have the most significant growth rate, with a projected CAGR of over 69 percent from 2006 to 2011."

"With strong growth projected for digital signage in public displays, we believe that LG.Philips LCD is well-positioned to take on even more of a leadership role in developing new technology for this sector," said Soo-Chul Park, LG.Philips LCD's Head of Public Display Department. "We can provide total solution public display products to our customers through developing the cutting-edge software which goes with public display hardware. Through improving our public display products' viewability in both indoor and outdoor conditions and by differentiating their interface technology, we are planning for full-scale operation of our public display business in 2008."

LG.Philips LCD's public display products featured at CES 2008 include:

52-inch Multi-touch Screen - World's Largest Multi-touch Display

LG.Philips LCD's 52-inch multi-touch panel for public and interactive displays is not only the world's largest, it is also one of the most responsive, able to recognize input from either a touch of a finger or more precise writing instruments. It uses an infrared image sensor that gives it the ability to recognize two separate touch points as well as gestures. It boasts some of the industry's highest specifications, with a 90 Hz touch response time, 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution and a light transmission rate of 95 to 100 percent.

47-Inch Triple View LCD - World's Largest and Highest Resolution Triple View Display

LG.Philips LCD's 47-inch Triple View LCD features Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, can reproduce 1.07 billion colors and has a brightness of 250 nits. This display is an ideal solution for applications such as store directories and advertising at shopping malls. By splitting the light from the panel into separate paths, it is able to show three completely different images to people standing at different angles relative to the display.

47-inch Double-sided LCD for Public Displays

LG.Philips LCD's 47-inch Double-sided LCD is two-sided display that uses a single backlight. At only 70 mm thick, it is 30 percent thinner than conventional models, but its luminance of 500 nits equals that of regular panels.

42-inch Transflective LCD for Outdoor Use

LG.Philips LCD's 42-inch transflective display for outdoor use boasts an impressive 1,500 cd/m2 luminance in outdoor light, greatly improving daytime readability. The display is equally effective at night, relying on the power of its backlight. By adopting a special transflective technology, LG.Philips LCD has developed a backlight that greatly enhances the viewability of an LCD panel during all times of the day.

84-inch Multi-vision Multi-touch LCD for Interactive Public Displays

LG.Philips LCD's flagship multi-touch display is an 84-inch model created by conjoining four 42-inch panels in a two-by-two array. This acts as a single enormous display with multi-touch capabilities across its entire surface. A screen bezel width of only 15mm, which is 40 percent smaller than the average bezel, adds to the panel's seamless look and feel. The display also has Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, an omni-directional 180-degree viewing angle and impressive 500 cd/m2 brightness.

CES 2008 will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) from January 7 through 10, 2008. Media interested in seeing LG.Philips LCD's newest LCDs for public displays and complete TFT-LCD product portfolio first hand should contact Stacey Voorhees via e-mail at [email protected] or by phone at (925) 336-9592 to schedule a meeting, or visit LG.Philips LCD's booth in meeting room #N247/N249 located within the North Hall of the LVCC.