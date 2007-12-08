LG Tabletop HD Radio/iPod/CD System Is a Flash Gordon Space Football

During the LG CES sneak peek, we saw the PC12 Table Top Audio System, a sleek, extra shiny system with a lot packed inside its compact body. There's a "vacuum-loading" CD player, a hidden 30-pin iPod connector on top, and an HD Radio receiver buried within. A USB connection in the back lets you hook up MP3 players, or drive-based sources of WMA and MP3. I'm pretty sure it will ship for around $300, and at that price, I'm pretty sure there's no battery-power option, but maybe that's next. (Doesn't it totally remind you of the football Flash used to fight off Ming's minions during their first showdown? Or am I just betraying both my age and my geekdom in one fell swoop?) Fact sheet after the hop. [LGE]

Tabletop Audio System (PC12) (2008 CES Innovations Award Winner) LG Electronics' Table Top Audio System (model PC12) is the perfect option for consumers seeking a premium device that offers convenience, functionality and flexibility. The PC12's unique, compact design is complimented by its high-gloss black finish and red ambient background lighting. LG utilised the latest technologies to make the PC12 one of the most innovative and visually appealing audio systems.

The feature-rich PC12 is the first LG audio system to offer HD Radio technology. HD Radio enhances AM and FM broadcasting with an increased number of channels and drastically improved sound quality. In addition to playing AM and FM stations with HD sound, the HD Radio displays broadcast information including station name, artists, and song titles.

Consumers deserve the choice and flexibility provided by the PC12, especially the option to play music in almost any format. With its single-disc vacuum-loading CD, consumers can easily listen to all audio CD formats, including CD-R/RW. Users can also dock their iPod or connect their digital music player via USB to listen to MP3 and WMA music files. Additionally, with a USB Media Host, consumers can easily play music from any USB drive.

With its alarm clock function and various options to wake to radio, CD or audio from a USB media drive, the PC12 doubles as a nightstand alarm clock.