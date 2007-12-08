LG Sneak Peeks Spring 2008 LCD and Plasma Line with 120Hz, Wi-Fi and New Looks

On a snowy day in North Jersey, LG decided the time was right to introduce most of the LCD and plasma TVs it would be showcasing at CES.The hotshot model was the LG70 LCD featuring a 20,000:1 contrast ratio, four HDMI 1.3 jacks, USB 2.0 for pictures and MP3s, and Wi-Fi (in its LG71 variation). The leading plasma is the PG30, shown above. Slated to cost a hair less than the LG70 LCD, it will still have a 30,000:1 contrast ratio and a 100,000-hour panel highlife, pretty much ending the dispute about plasma screen burn. (LCD bulbs, which are replaceable, have a halflife of 60,000 hours or less.)

LG didn't announce pricing—citing a pretty liquid pricing market and mid to late spring shipping dates on most models—but it did give the specs on a whole bunch of sets on down the line, so jump for the fact sheet, plus beauty-shot galleries of both lineups.

LCD lineup including LG30, LG50, LG70 and Wi-Fi equipped LG71 TVs:

Plasma lineup including PG20 and PG30 TVs:

2008 HIGHLIGHTS: PLASMA AND LCD HDTVs

LG Electronics' focus on enhanced picture quality, specialised features and sophisticated styling elevates its 2008 line of LCD and Plasma HDTVs into an art form. LG's 2008 LCD line, including the LG30, LG50, LG70 and LG71 series, delivers an unparalleled consumer viewing—and living—experience.

LG30 LCD HDTV Series (Sizes: 19-, 22-, 26-, 32-, 37- and 42-inches) The LG30 series comes packed with the most functional and convenient features found in today's HDTVs. It offers consumers a wide range of screen sizes and features invisible speakers that provide a sleek, modern look, while projecting a wider sound sweet spot that yields higher quality sound. Other features include: • Clear Voice technology that keeps volume levels even, so dialogue won't get muffled when background noise swells • Content-specific AV modes that automatically tailor settings for movies, sports or games • Three HDMI 1.3 connection ports (26-inch and larger sets only) • LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment (26-inch and larger sets only)

LG50 LCD HDTV Series (Sizes: 37-, 42-, 47- and 52-inches) The LG 50 series offers slim profile, high gloss finish, and LG's invisible speaker system creating a clean, high quality look with matching performance. These "Full HD" 1080p sets also feature LG's proprietary Intelligent Sensor, which automatically adjusts the picture to ensure that its quality excels in all viewing conditions. An expert mode for custom picture calibration adds even more versatility to these sets. Other features include: • 15,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio • USB 2.0 jack for viewing JPEG media or listening to MP3 files • Three HDMI 1.3 connection ports • Clear Voice technology to provide high-quality dialogue when background noise swells • LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment

LG70 LCD HDTV Series (Sizes: 32-, 42-, 47- and 52-inches) The Full HD 1080p LG70 series units are ideal for home theatre enthusiasts. The elegant "teardrop" design is augmented by LG's hidden speaker system, soft touch controls, clean lines and a distinctive colour accent to create a truly premium HDTV experience.

The LG70 series also incorporates an ultra-high 20,000:1 contrast ratio, and Full HD 1080p resolution. It also features LG's Intelligent Sensor to automatically calibrate programming in any room setting for a higher-quality viewing experience; and is ISFccc certification ready for detailed calibration. • 20,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio • TruMotion 120Hz • Four HDMI 1.3 with Deep Color • USB 2.0 jack for viewing JPEG media or listening to MP3 files • Clear Voice technology to provide high-quality dialogue when background noise swells • LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment

LG71 Wireless LCD HDTV Series (2008 CES Innovation Award Winner) (Sizes: 47- and 52-inch) The LG71 contains all of the features found on the LG70 series, plus wireless connectivity to enable clean, easy installation. The LG71 series is stylishly designed, featuring LG's transparent, "teardrop" form factor, for perfect table top or wall mounted viewing without visible wires or external components. Key features include: • 20,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio • TruMotion 120Hz • 802.11n Wireless System • Four HDMI 1.3 connection ports with Deep Color • USB 2.0 jack for viewing JPEG media or listening to MP3 files • Clear Voice technology to provide high-quality dialogue when background noise swells • LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment

The 2008 plasma offerings provide home theatre and sport enthusiasts with more HDTV options. In 2008, LG's line includes the PG20 and PG30 series.

PG20 Series (Sizes: 42- and 50-inch) Design and style conscious consumers will appreciate the PG20 because it compliments virtually any décor. The units are uncommonly slim at 84mm, and built with LG's invisible speaker system. The PG20 is loaded with advanced technology and user-friendly features, including a 15:000:1 contrast ratio that allows for deeper blacks. Other features include: • Three HDMI 1.3 connection ports • 100,000 hours panel life (to half brightness) • High gloss finish • Clear Voice technology to provide high-quality dialogue when background noise swells

PG30 Plasma HDTV Series (Sizes: 50- and 60-inch) The PG30 combines the latest technology with premium design, making it perfect for viewing sports and the latest action-packed movies. Its Full HD 1080p resolution and a 30,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio ensure vibrant colours and deeper blacks. The PG30 also has a non-reflective coating to minimize excessive glare caused by harsh ambient light. Its slim depth, high gloss finish and LG's invisible speaker design augment its unprecedented detail and startling clarity. Other features include: • 30,000:1 contrast ratio • Swivel Stand • Three HDMI 1.3 connection ports with Deep Color • 100,000 hours of panel life (approximately 30 years) • Clear Voice technology to provide high-quality dialogue when background noise swells