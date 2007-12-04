It doesn't look like it would be all that comfortable to wield, but we are talking about a Lego zapper mod here - so who really cares. It may not be as comfortable as commercial zappers, but the thing to keep in mind is that it works. And by the looks of things it probably won't be all that difficult to pull off yourself. [Neogaf Forum via GoNintendo via Kotaku]
Lego Zapper Mod: Everything You Love About Guns, Gaming and Legos
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.