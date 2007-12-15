A masterful Lego builder that goes by the name of Arvo is the man responsible for this unbelievably awesome Iron Man figure. And with results like that, the dude doesn't even need a last name. Just whispering "Arvo" will get grab the attention of geeks the world over. Damn I wish there was more pictures. Apparently Arvo likes to slowly add them to increase the suspense. [Arvo's Brickshelf Gallery via Brothers Brick via Neatorama]
Lego Iron Man Must Be Seen to Be Believed
