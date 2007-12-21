Do you, a loved one or a neighbour you don't know at all suffer from an affliction of either absurdly tacky or absolutely awe-inducing holiday decorations? Then this is your last call to send them in to be immortalized on the pages of Gizmodo. We need all entries by today. So procrastinators, congrats, you made it this far. Now send that picture you've had in mind to our [email protected] line labeled clearly (in a manner not relating to penis enlargement or desperate princesses looking to avenge their father's untimely death and cash 145,000,000 euros).
Last Call for Crazy Christmas Lights
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.