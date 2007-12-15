Land Rover LRX Concept Heavily Embeds iPhone, Uses It To Start Car

We normally don't get super excited about concept cars, but this Land Rover LRX Concept has something we're quite interested in: iPhone integration. Not only does it have a slot carved out especially for the phone that allows it to dock into the car like some sort of brushed-metal lover, it's even got a gigantic "Start" button that appears so you can (we presume) start the car! In addition to this, there's an iPod docking station on either side of the power-adjustable speakers, so you can take even more music on the go. Check the jump for an even sexier shot, and hit Jalopnik for exterior photos. [Jalopnik Gallery via Jalopnik]