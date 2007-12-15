We normally don't get super excited about concept cars, but this Land Rover LRX Concept has something we're quite interested in: iPhone integration. Not only does it have a slot carved out especially for the phone that allows it to dock into the car like some sort of brushed-metal lover, it's even got a gigantic "Start" button that appears so you can (we presume) start the car! In addition to this, there's an iPod docking station on either side of the power-adjustable speakers, so you can take even more music on the go. Check the jump for an even sexier shot, and hit Jalopnik for exterior photos. [Jalopnik Gallery via Jalopnik]
Land Rover LRX Concept Heavily Embeds iPhone, Uses It To Start Car
