LaCie's no stranger to getting designers to fashion up external hard drive designs, what with Sam Hecht, Ora-Ito, Karim Rashid, GmbH and the LEGO guy (actually also Ora-Ito) lending their name to designs. This latest one by Neil Poulton looks like the 2001 monolith sans naked monkeys, but with an eerie blue ambient light on the front emanated by an LED on the bottom. You'd normally have to pay some kind of huge price premium for designs, but LaCie's $US149 for 500GB seems pretty reasonable. Ships January. [LaCie via PC World]
LaCie Adds Neil Poulton-Designed External HD To Classy Drive Roster
