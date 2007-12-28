We often only carry one suit and one change of underwear on business trips no matter how long they are, but this Japanese Konaka Shower Clean suit will make meetings with us slightly less disgusting. All you have to do to clean these suits is to hang them up, spray them with soap and water, and let them dry for two hours. You don't even have to iron them. This won't do anything about the underpants, but we suspect that version will cost a bit more than the $300 to $450 these do (if only for the added stain-protecting technology). [Konaka via Dvice]
Konaka Shower Clean Suit Washes the Day Away
