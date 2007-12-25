How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Knitted 1:1 Scale Ferrari Makes Perfect Xmas Stocking

knit_ferrari2.jpgIt's Xmas time, which means love, family, friendship, hope and, the really important part: Xmas stocking booty! And megalomaniac 22-year old Lauren Porter, a student at Bath Spa University, is going for a huge lot with her knitted scale 1:1 Ferrari. Seeing her posing next to it gives you the idea of how huge this thing is:

637006.jpgThe knitted Ferrari, which looks like a Testarossa, has a total of 250 squares made by Lauren and 20 more people. All the little details crochet and Ferrari badge on the front is embroidered. Right now, there's a steel frame—welded by Lauren herself—supporting all that wool. Hopefully some Ferrari owner will pay her to get it to keep a real one warm during winter. [Ananova via Treehugger]

Trending Stories Right Now

apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles