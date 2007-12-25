Kitty Corner Shot Rifle: If You See Toonces With an Unusual Glint In His Eye, Run

Weapon tech fans or Ghost Recon fanatics will remember the corner shot rifle. This mod has the same camera, LCD and hinge that lets a soldier shoot around building edges without getting in the line of fire. But this one is wrapped up in a cat suit, just like the one that used to drive the car in Saturday Night Live. It makes a somewhat cowardly weapon even more pussy. So if you see an unusually tall cat peeking around corners in your local war zone with what looks like a muzzle coming out of his mouth, I'd say catnip is not going to get you very far. [Geekologie]