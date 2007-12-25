Weapon tech fans or Ghost Recon fanatics will remember the corner shot rifle. This mod has the same camera, LCD and hinge that lets a soldier shoot around building edges without getting in the line of fire. But this one is wrapped up in a cat suit, just like the one that used to drive the car in Saturday Night Live. It makes a somewhat cowardly weapon even more pussy. So if you see an unusually tall cat peeking around corners in your local war zone with what looks like a muzzle coming out of his mouth, I'd say catnip is not going to get you very far. [Geekologie]
Kitty Corner Shot Rifle: If You See Toonces With an Unusual Glint In His Eye, Run
