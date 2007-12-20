It's called The Great Slumber, or just Bloody Puddle, a pillow that looks like you took one too many bullets to the head. The site says it will be for sale soon, though something tells us it won't be ready in time for Christmas. Which is all for the best: God knows what would happen if your grandma walks into the spare bedroom and sees you sleeping on it. [FromKeetra via productdose.com]
Kill Shot Pillow From Keetra Looks Bloody Comfortable
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.