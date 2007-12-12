Keyport Slide Update: $60 Version Coming 2008

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

keyportslide.pngNot to inundate you with endless updates about the keyport key device, but we've got some news that you'll be glad to hear. After the limited edition $US300 run is done, there's going to be a cheaper $US50 edition of the Keyport slide some time in 2008.

Hopefully the keyport people don't take a page from the Optimus' book and gimp the lower-end version so hard that it's essentially worthless. Adding on keys to a keyboard is pretty lame, but adding on keys to a keychain is, well, just as lame. Most of you wouldn't pay $345 for something that consolidates six of your keys into one gadget, but would you pay $60? We would. We'd probably pay even more if they could make one of the keys a knife. Stabby stabby. [Key-Port]

