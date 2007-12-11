The $US295 Keyport that allows you to combine six keys into one slick-looking device is near the Optimus Keyboard on the scale of totally overpriced things we would really love to have. Their production videos show you at least part of what your three hundred bones go toward: manufacturing. A machine that urinates water onto key slides doesn't come cheap. On the other hand, this thing seems fantastic for bikes. Unlike regular keychains that scratch up your finish when you leave them dangling from the ignition, the Keyport sticks straight up and out. We don't ride one ourselves (we like our brains on the inside of our skulls) and can't tell you if this is really great, but it seems fairly easy to break off your key inside of the bike this way. [Keyport]
Keyport Production Video Shows Why It's Great For Motorcycles
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel
Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.