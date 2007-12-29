Kevin Smith Wii Was Made For Kevin Smith Himself

Our buddy Ramon of modding fame has been busy lately, with the Rockstar Wii mod following up a long procession of mods anybody would be glad to call their own. This latest mod was comissioned specially for Kevin Smith, and features the four main characters from Clerks. Not only is the console itself really "Clerksy", the Nunchucks have "Kevin Smith" and "Silent Bob" engraved on it so his wife knows which controllers are his.