Kenwood's Audio System is USB-Compatible, Skinny

Kenwood has brought out three slimline iPod-compatible audio players that can connect to your computer via USB. There's a CD player that plays CDs and CD-R/RW also an AM/FM radio and it supports WMA as well as MP3s. Full specs of the CLK - 5i-S / W and CLK-7i-S are below. CLK-7i-S Silver CD/MD/USB 2x 10W speakers CD/CD-RW/MP3/WMA/DRM iPod connection cable 210x180x227.5mm 2.6 kilograms 50,000¥ ($511)

-CLK-5i-S/W[/b White or Silver Light version of the 7i-S CD/MD/USB 2x 10W speakers CD/CD-RW/MP3/WMA/DRM iPod connection cable 210x180x227.5mm 2.2 kilograms 40.000¥ ($409) Both units have remote control and they are out in Japan early this month. [Impress]