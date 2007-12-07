Just How White Does Tide Get Your Consoles?

Our friends over at Kotaku did an interesting whiteness comparison between the Wii, 360 and the newest PS3. Reminding us of one of those teeth-whitening before and afters you see around midnight on every channel, the PS3 dominates the (competition?) with absolutely stunning, pearly whiteness. The Wii holds its own with a solid, "standard" white. But the Xbox 360? That one's a smoker. Because next to the other consoles, it's looking gray...which is odd, because I'd describe their "black" Elite as a bit grey as well. [kotaku]