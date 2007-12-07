Our friends over at Kotaku did an interesting whiteness comparison between the Wii, 360 and the newest PS3. Reminding us of one of those teeth-whitening before and afters you see around midnight on every channel, the PS3 dominates the (competition?) with absolutely stunning, pearly whiteness. The Wii holds its own with a solid, "standard" white. But the Xbox 360? That one's a smoker. Because next to the other consoles, it's looking gray...which is odd, because I'd describe their "black" Elite as a bit grey as well. [kotaku]
Just How White Does Tide Get Your Consoles?
