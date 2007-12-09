How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

"Jive", A Great Surround Sound Idea ... From Vizio??

vizio_jive_black_tie-1.jpg We're as surprised as you are, but a company not known for its innovation, Vizio, has a pretty decent idea for incorporating surround sound seamlessly into ones home theatre. Their JV47P "JIVE," a 1080p plasma, brings the front surround channels into the TV itself. Then a separate subwoofer and two wireless rears round out the equation. While full details are scant since the model will technically be introduced at CES, it seems like a promising solution for those looking for a non-obtrusive home theatre (since you save 2 to 3 speakers, cords and a receiver from the normal setup). But we're not holding our breath until we see how well it actually works. Vizio will also be introducing another new TV:Priced at $1499, they will begin offering a 50" 1080p plasma with 30,000:1 contrast ratio and 100,000 hours of display life. Hmmm, two plasma offerings lead the way in a press release from the leading LCD supplier in the US. Kinda odd.

We'll try to get some ears on with the Jive at CES for you. Until then, you know, just sit there and keep reading Giz in your underwear.

Trending Stories Right Now

apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
animatronics baby-yoda io9 mythbusters the-mandalorian toys

This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel

Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles