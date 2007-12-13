Jetpack with a 10 Mile Range Available Soon for $US226,000

Jetpacks, the invention we've all been waiting to become a reality for as long as we can remember (along with flying cars and teleporters), are pretty much a reality at this point. While a few months ago the only two commercially available jetpacks had paltry flying times of about 30 seconds, Jet Pack International is releasing a new model early next year that'll let potential pilots take to the skies for a generous 19 minutes.The purchase price of $US226,000 comes with an included training course so you don't kill yourself with it within the first few minutes of opening the box, which is probably for the best. You'll be able to travel up to 10 miles between refuels, but you won't be able to just stop by the local gas station with this thing: it runs on jet fuel. But hey, if you paid $250,000 you can afford a few litres of jet fuel as well. The company hopes to keep bringing that price down as the tech advances, so hopefully by the time I'm 50 these things will cost as much as a Ford Fiesta and I can use it to travel between Manhattan and Brooklyn. [Ubergizmo]