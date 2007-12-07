JetBlue. Free Wi-Fi. December 11th 2008. Kind of.

I can hardly believe my eyes, but the WSJ and Reuters are reporting that JetBlue is offering Wi-Fi on it's flights December 11th, 2008. But wait a minute. The service will be able to "support the entire plane" but don't expect YouTube out yet. The biggest catch is that only Yahoo Mail and IM on lappies, and Wi-Fi enabled RIM phones like th 8820 and 8320 will be capable of using the link.

That's on one flight, "JetBlue Flight 641, will depart from New York's Kennedy Airport at 8 a.m. Tuesday, bound for San Francisco." And after that, she will be a needle in a haystack, impossible to find as it travels from port to port to port. At least it is a step in the right direction. [WSJ]