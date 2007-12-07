JetBlue. Free Wi-Fi. December 11th 2008. Kind of.

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

jetblue.jpegI can hardly believe my eyes, but the WSJ and Reuters are reporting that JetBlue is offering Wi-Fi on it's flights December 11th, 2008. But wait a minute. The service will be able to "support the entire plane" but don't expect YouTube out yet. The biggest catch is that only Yahoo Mail and IM on lappies, and Wi-Fi enabled RIM phones like th 8820 and 8320 will be capable of using the link.

That's on one flight, "JetBlue Flight 641, will depart from New York's Kennedy Airport at 8 a.m. Tuesday, bound for San Francisco." And after that, she will be a needle in a haystack, impossible to find as it travels from port to port to port. At least it is a step in the right direction. [WSJ]

