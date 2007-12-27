Japanese Avatar Software Replaces Your Hair, Gives You Facepaint in Real Time



This is real time "avatar" software from Japan that takes video of a person and automagically gives them a new hairstyle, makeup, or outfit. It's really incredible how well it works in real time, and you can imagine this tech being used everywhere from hair salons to clothing stores to online gaming. I want to know what I'd look like with a Mohawk and a Fu Manchu, so let's get this tech Stateside pronto, OK Japan? [TV in Japan]