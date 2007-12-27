This is real time "avatar" software from Japan that takes video of a person and automagically gives them a new hairstyle, makeup, or outfit. It's really incredible how well it works in real time, and you can imagine this tech being used everywhere from hair salons to clothing stores to online gaming. I want to know what I'd look like with a Mohawk and a Fu Manchu, so let's get this tech Stateside pronto, OK Japan? [TV in Japan]
Japanese Avatar Software Replaces Your Hair, Gives You Facepaint in Real Time
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel
Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.