You think your bathroom is awesome? It's not. Check out this Japanese bathroom that's built into an aquarium, featuring a peeping tom of a turtle and a bunch of fish with no dignity. It's a ladies' room, so there are no dudes allowed, unfortunately. It cost $US270,000 to build, which is a lot for a bathroom but not that bad for a gigantic aquarium. And you thought running the faucet made it easier to go. [Pink Tentacle]
Japanese Aquarium Bathroom Makes You Feel Like a Mermaid While You Go #2
