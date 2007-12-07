It doesn't take a genius to figure out what sets the Jabra BT3030 apart from other headsets. In case you didn't notice, the BT3030 is all about how a dog tag design can make you look cool and masculine (or like a massive poser). As far as functionality is concerned, the device has some interesting qualities, like a universal connection, a personalised equaliser, exchangeable headphones and multiple wearing styles. Additional info and pic after the jump.It also features Bluetooth 2.0 compatibility, the ability to connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, 230 hours of standby, 8 hours of talk time, and 7 hours of music playing. Available for around $72. [Jabra via Newlaunches via Ubergizmo]
Jabra BT3030 Bluetooth Stereo Headset Sucks You in With Dog Tag Design
