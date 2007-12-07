Jabra BT3030 Bluetooth Stereo Headset Sucks You in With Dog Tag Design

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Jabra_BT3030_1.jpgIt doesn't take a genius to figure out what sets the Jabra BT3030 apart from other headsets. In case you didn't notice, the BT3030 is all about how a dog tag design can make you look cool and masculine (or like a massive poser). As far as functionality is concerned, the device has some interesting qualities, like a universal connection, a personalised equaliser, exchangeable headphones and multiple wearing styles. Additional info and pic after the jump.Jabra_BT3030_2.jpgIt also features Bluetooth 2.0 compatibility, the ability to connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, 230 hours of standby, 8 hours of talk time, and 7 hours of music playing. Available for around $72. [Jabra via Newlaunches via Ubergizmo]

