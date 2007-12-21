This is a go-kart in a suitcase. I'm not sure where this came from nor do I have any info on it beyond the pictures, but really, when we're talking about a go kart that folds out of a suitcase, what more do you need to know? This is unabashedly badass, and I want one.
It's a Go Kart That Folds Into a Suitcase. Any Questions?
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.