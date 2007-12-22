Italian Guy Plays Jingle Bells on Graphic Card

This week we have seen the Guyzmodos' versions of seasonal hawtness—namely girls wearing fetching (and highly flammable) red and white nylon-n-fluff combo outfits. Well, Girlmodo is striking back as only it can. A cute, fully clothed geek, tastefully clad in the obligatory black tee-shirt, playing Jingle Bells on a graphics card. Merrrrrry Chreeeeestmas! [YouTube via The Inquirer]
