The i-Sobot may be the smallest humanoid robot that you can control, but actually controlling it requires you to enter in more difficult keypress combos than it takes to do a Babaility in Mortal Kombat. However, if you load up the i-Sobot with the Robodance 4 software, you can hook up a Wiimote and Nunchucks to control the robot. It's fairly easy to program—just pick an action from a giant list and then perform a gesture to map to it. You can even assign the Wiimote buttons to certain actions as well, which helps you do some more complex actions. The formal version won't be out until February, but if you want to help beta test you can get one in about a week. [Robots Rule]
i-Sobot Gets Wiimote and Nunchuck Controls
