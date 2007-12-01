Soccer may not be the most popular sport in the US - but don't tell that to millions of minivan-driving suburban mothers. Chances are, the kids they are constantly hauling back and forth to practice would love this soccer ball remote. Not only will it handle your TV, DVD and satellite controls, it is also a full-size, functional ball. So you can kick it around, do headers and let the TV channels fall where they may. I just hope you are a fan of English soccer. Available for around $45. [Product Page]
Is It a Soccer Ball or a Remote? Actually, It's Both
