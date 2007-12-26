Iron Man Action Figure Would Look Great On Our Iron Desks

Either this Shiny red and yellow 12-inch Iron Man action figure looks so much like a big nicely wrapped man-shaped chocolate, or we're just very very hungry. Nevertheless, He looks just as faithful to the movie version (left) as we could hope, and will drive Jesus wild when he unwraps him under his tree next Xmas. However, we do have a bit of a problem with his facial expression and the way he's holding out his hands. Toys R Evil expresses it thusly:

dude looks like he needs to take a dump and the suits' auto-refuse-suction-function is broken and they've run out of T.P

[ToysREvil]