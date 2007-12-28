Iranian Invents Multilingual Talking Book Reader

There's not a lot of information about this invention from Ramin Sedighi of Iran, except that it's a device with an electronic pen that scans words of a book and says them aloud. The news clip says that the device will teach languages to children ages 4 to 16, and that it can also "explain" pictures. Here's the mystery catch though: the reader has 512MB of memory "for storing 15 books." If it needs to store the books in advance, it can't just read any book, only those pre-programmed in. Which means it may be no more advanced than a LeapFrog educational toy. It's as big as a 13-inch laptop, too, and yet we're strangely intrigued. [Iranian Students News Agency via Raw Feed]