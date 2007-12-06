iPod touch Mic Dongle Looks Sexier Than Homemade

One of the big projects at the iPod touch mods blog is snappy homemade mic dongle for VoIP that neatly fits into the dock connector. They've been documenting the process over the last couple weeks, and now they're finally ready to take orders. It's small, black and looks anything but DIY. They don't have a price listed, but the most recent post implores that you don't "hesitate too much and ask for your Mic. Be one of the very firsts who will make the Touch-4-VoIP become a reality!" [Touch Mods]