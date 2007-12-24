How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

iPod Patent Turns the Volume Down, Annoys You No End

Noise%20Patent%20iPod.jpgA recently uncovered Apple patent details the possibility for automatic volume control in iPods, which we assume Apple hopes will safeguard them from legal action, whilst protecting the hearing of frequent users. The safety measure will determine how long the music player has been in use, and at what volume; if it considers these facts to be detrimental to one's hearing, the volume will be turned down automatically. Further, the music player will be able to calculate the optimum amount of "quite time" from when the iPod is switched off, to when it is restarted. If enough time has elapsed, the volume will be able to be increased without automatic control. It is a great idea to protect the hearing of the youth, but...

This would royally piss us off. We are not kidding, we know it would ultimately be implemented to protect people's hearing, but we would rather make our own volume based decisions. If there is no option to turn the function off, we consider the new technology massively flawed. If there is an option to turn the function off, we consider the new technology massively flawed. In short, we really cannot see the utility of this function. (Perhaps it would be useful with a parental lock?)

This certainly is not the first time Apple has tried to instigate volume control<, but it is the first attempt that seems to be completely automatic. We are guessing that will not be the case, a PMP you cannot control the volume on seems just a little limited to us. [The Telegraph]

