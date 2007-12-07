iPod Nano With a 2MP Camera...Well, Sort Of

Leave it to Chinese manufacturer BTL International to
improve ripoff the iPod Nano design by throwing in a 2-megapixel camera. Outside of that, the device, dubbed the M2406, supports AVI videos, and MP3, WMA, WMV and WAV audio files. It also features a 2.4-inch TFT screen, a built-in speaker and six EQ settings. Internal flash memory ranges from 128MB to 4GB, but you could always supplement that with a miniSD card. [Product Page via PMP Today via Gadgetizer]
Leave it to Chinese manufacturer BTL International to