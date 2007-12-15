If you take the time to develop an umbrella with an iPod and speakers embedded in the handle, chances are you live in an area that sees more than its fair share of rain. In this case, the seller comes from Seattle WA. In addition to the iPod, "Rain Pod" creator Tom Dukich adds an extra musically themed touch to the canopy of the umbrella in the form of drawings made with permanent marker. The item is currently available on eBay with a starting bid of $US50. All proceeds will go to 826 Seattle, a group dedicated to developing children's writing skills. [eBay via Neatorama and 826 Seattle]
iPod Enabled Umbrella on eBay: Hmm..I Wonder Where the Seller is From?
