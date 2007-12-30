How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iPod Box Has Absurd Note Inside, No iPod in Sight

wackynote12292007sbm%20GI.jpg

Picture this: daddy buys his daughter an iPod classic for Christmas. The elated teen opens the iPod box to find nothing but the ramblings of some douche who has read one of Oprah's recommended self help books, and/or wears a Che Guevara styled military hat. Jump for the festive note:

"Reclaim your mind from the media shackles. Read a book and resurrect yourself. To claim your capitalistic garbage go to your nearest Apple Store."

The device, which was purchased from WalMart, was taken back and a full refund given. WalMart claimed Apple were responsible for the mishap, though there is no word from Apple as yet. Either way, somewhere down the line, there is a great stinking dildo of a human being, replacing iPods with garbage ramblings. We understand he/she may have read a book, and thought they were rebelling against the system, but haven't they seen the Apple ad? Think different, man. Think different. We dig you. Seriously though, if capitalism is really getting to you, why not up and leave? It's the iPod we are really worried about. The poor thing is probably being tortured as we speak. Hang in there, buddy. Our fanboy love goes out to you. [TUAW]

Trending Stories Right Now

apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles