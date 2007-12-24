Earlier this month, we brought you news of an impending Playstation 1 emulator for the iPhone and iPod touch, called psx4iphone. Well, guess what? The first public release is now up and ready to be downloaded. We have not tried it ourselves, but as soon as we get a minute, we shall have you filled in on how Lara looks (and feels) on our iPhone. Hit the link to get your iPhone/Playstation game on, and be sure to let us know what you make of it. [ZodTDD]
iPhone/iTouch Playstation Emulator Released
