iPhone Users Get GarageBand Ringtones

iPhone users with crappy bands will rejoice today, as the recently released GarageBand 4.1.1 update adds easy ringtone exporting. Users have full access to Apple Loops and iLife jingles—as well as their own recordings—to export tracks. Here's the full procedure: 1. Record your song in Garageband. 2. Set up a cycle region that covers the area you wish to use in the GarageBand song. 3. Once the cycle area has been set, choose Share > Send Ringtone to iTunes.

[apple]Thanks Jerrod!