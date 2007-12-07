Physics was one of the few subjects in university we didn't fail (with English, Math, Philosophy, Psychology and Philosophy rounding out the list of ones we did), so we take exceptional interest in this iPhysics game. Just use your finger to create new objects that you can fling around inside your iPhone/iTouch using the game's built-in physics engine. It's no ragdoll getting hit in the nuts (one of my university programming projects), but it'll pass the time on the can. [Installerapps]
iPhone iPhysics Makes Physics Phun
