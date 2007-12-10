iPhone Goes Platinum...No, Not in THAT Way

The iPhone just went platinum, literally. From the precious metal enthusiasts at Goldstriker International, you can now buy a platinum-coated iPhone for about $2,500. And while most of us aren't interested in purchasing or carrying around a platinum iPhone (that will probably scratch to hell, btw), it's still the best way to shut up that a'hole talking on his gold iPhone. Well, that, or watching him get mugged while your friends hold him down.