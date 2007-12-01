iPhone Dev Team to Open Source Free Unlock

In an effort to keep up with changes from Apple at a faster speed, the iPhone Dev Team is considering open sourcing AnySIM, the free unlocking solution for the iPhone. Talking to Gizmodo, iPhone Dev Team member Sam said that this move could "open a lot of possibilities for the future", mainly in terms of the speed of the updates and avoiding sloppy and possibly dangerous binary patches.

Well, all the core members of the team are OK with Open Sourcing it. Now we are checking to see if the community likes the idea and see if we can grow support for it. We want to be sure quality software, however, not have a bin-patch-mania of pieces of our hard work by other people. We are sure that Open Source people will submit their stuff to the tree so the software gets better. It open a lot of possibilities for the future and anyone will be able to participate with quality code.

Tell them what you think about it in the poll they opened in the Hackint0sh forums. [Hackint0sh]