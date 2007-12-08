As we told you last Wednesday, the iPhone Dev Team have opened up the source to AnySIM, the free SIM unlock software for the iPhone that lets you use your phone on pretty much any GSM network in the world. The source being open, on the other hand, makes it a lot easier for Apple to see what kind of vulnerabilities there are in their code so they can patch it up quicker for the next firmware release. [Google Code]
iPhone Dev Team Releases Open Source Unlock Software
