iPhone Dev Team Announce Open Source AnySIM, Talk About 1.1.2 Unlock

After announcing their intentions and asking the community for input, the iPhone Dev Team has announced the official release of anySIM as Open Source software under the General Public License. They also have further clarified their reasons for this move, which involve the misappropriation of code by third parties.The move to Open Source involve both quality-assurance purposes and avoiding the people who have been ripping off their original code. According to Sam, one of the iPhone Dev Team members, "we kept the tool closed so far in the fair hope that our wish [for people to]respect our work would be accepted, but some arrogant punks had to simply continue to rip [us]off".

During the past months a number of individuals have been using iPhone Dev Team code to create their own Frankenstein versions of the software without crediting the original coders. One such case was the release of anySIM 1.1.2u, which was creating patching the official version and became highly unstable as a result. As I have been able to see myself by looking at their code, there have been many other of these code copy-and-paste behaviours from lone flat-out liars to other development groups making all kinds of claims about "their" software.

According to the Dev Team, the GPL will help them avoid this, as for now any release of their code didn't specify any licensing terms and they couldn't stop people from indiscriminately using their code without crediting the original developers. In particular, they note this part of the GPL:

* a) The work must carry prominent notices stating that you modified it, and giving a relevant date. * b) The work must carry prominent notices stating that it is released under this License and any conditions added under section 7. This requirement modifies the requirement in section 4 to "keep intact all notices". * c) You must licence the entire work, as a whole, under this License to anyone who comes into possession of a copy. This License will therefore apply, along with any applicable section 7 additional terms, to the whole of the work, and all its parts, regardless of how they are packaged. This License gives no permission to licence the work in any other way, but it does not invalidate such permission if you have separately received it. * d) If the work has interactive user interfaces, each must display Appropriate Legal Notices; however, if the Program has interactive interfaces that do not display Appropriate Legal Notices, your work need not make them do so.

The Dev Team also announced that they are not planning to release anySIM 1.1.2 until they can "assure a 99% working state in a sane environment". Hopefully this move to Open Source will help the software development and testing move forward faster than before, speeding the release of new iPhone software unlocks as new version of the firmware come out. [Google Code]