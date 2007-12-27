A romantic young man made an iPhone ad for a purpose other than trying to get a small slice of internet fame: he made it to propose to his girlfriend. All together now: Awwwww! It's actually a pretty well-done parody, with high production values and a lot of work clearly having gone into it. It's not clear whether or not she said yes, but if she's been dating a guy prone to doing stuff like this for any amount of time it's safe to say she's come to terms with her beau's nerdiness and was probably charmed by the unique proposal. Awwww! [YouTube]
iPhone Ad Parody is a Marriage Proposal, Makes You Look Unromantic
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel
Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.