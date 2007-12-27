iPhone Ad Parody is a Marriage Proposal, Makes You Look Unromantic



A romantic young man made an iPhone ad for a purpose other than trying to get a small slice of internet fame: he made it to propose to his girlfriend. All together now: Awwwww! It's actually a pretty well-done parody, with high production values and a lot of work clearly having gone into it. It's not clear whether or not she said yes, but if she's been dating a guy prone to doing stuff like this for any amount of time it's safe to say she's come to terms with her beau's nerdiness and was probably charmed by the unique proposal. Awwww! [YouTube]