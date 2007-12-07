CNET France is pointing to "various rumours" that the iPhone will be getting a 1.1.3 update by the end of this week. And the two updates will both be welcome: voice recording, which is pretty self explanatory, and disk mode storage capabilities. Similarly to an iPod, the iPhone will prohibit the drag and drop sharing of iTunes media, but it will support your other data transfers a la flash drive. It sounds like a solid update, even if there's nothing Earth-shattering in the mix. (Oh, and of course those who've hacked their iPhones can expect the standard repercussions...blah blah...yada yada yada.) [cnet via electronista]
iPhone 1.1.3 Update Coming by Saturday with Disk Mode, Voice Recording?
