Ipevo's New Skype Speakerphone: Go Hands-Free In Style

Ipevo's new Trio Skype Speakerphone defnitely has an interesting look, but its charms are not confined to aesthetics alone. The Trio also has some impressive tech under the hood like hands-free conversation (private calls can be conducted with a simple toggle switch),16 bit DSP with echo cancellation and one-touch recording. That is all well and good, but it would be better if there were a keypad on this thing —especially given the $90 price tag. [Product Page via Wired]