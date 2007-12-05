Ipevo's new Trio Skype Speakerphone defnitely has an interesting look, but its charms are not confined to aesthetics alone. The Trio also has some impressive tech under the hood like hands-free conversation (private calls can be conducted with a simple toggle switch),16 bit DSP with echo cancellation and one-touch recording. That is all well and good, but it would be better if there were a keypad on this thing —especially given the $90 price tag. [Product Page via Wired]
Ipevo's New Skype Speakerphone: Go Hands-Free In Style
