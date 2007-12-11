Intel Chips 1971 to 2007, Plus a Timeline of the Transistor's 60 Years

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Intel_Chips_Lineup.jpgAs promised, here are stats for 20 different Intel chips from the past 35 years, most of which I included briefly in the Moore's Law video I made earlier, along with bonus factual tidbits I came across while looking over some Intel stuff today. Here you can enjoy it at your own pace (and without the music that some of you found not to your liking), but sadly the pics are not in any particular order, thanks to the way we serve up Flickr galleries. Enjoy it, but remember, it's only Intel's side of the story. Perhaps AMD would be kind enough to shoot over a similar dossier of fun facts. After the chip gallery is a timeline of transistor-related happenings from 1947 up to today.Intel Chips from 1971 to 2007:

Intel 2007 Xeon QuadIntel 2006 Itanium IIIntel 2006 Xeon QuadIntel 2002 Itanium 2Intel 2002 Pentium MIntel 2005 Pentium DIntel 2006 Core 2 DuoIntel 1995 Pentium ProIntel 1997 Pentium IIIntel 1999 Pentium IIIIntel 2000 Pentium 4Intel 1978 8086Intel 1979 8088Intel 1982 286Intel 1985 386Intel 1989 486Intel 1993 PentiumIntel 1971 4004Intel 1974 8080Intel 1972 8008

Intel's History of the Transistor:

Transistor History 1947 to 1954Transistor History 1960 to 1975Transistor History 1980 to 1993Transistor History 2000 to 2007

[Intel]

