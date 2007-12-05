The guys over at DVICE decided that it would be a good idea to abuse the poor little Pleo robo-dinosaur companion by smacking him, holding him by the tail, and dropping him (among other tortures). In the end Pleo died from the injuries he sustained, only to be revived later by the same savages that brought about his demise. I would be outraged if it wasn't so damn funny. Hit the link and check out the violence caught on tape. [DVICE]
Innocent Little Pleo Endures Cruel Domestic Abuse
