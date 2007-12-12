Industrial Designer Gives Old Soviet-Era Handset Just What It Was Missing—Bluetooth

Industrial designer Brano Meres updated an old telephone handset dating from the Soviet era and brought it into the Noughties as a headset to use with his mobiles. As well as an on/off button, the Cold War-era monstrosity rocks a pair of LED indicator lights and a connector for charging the battery. There was one surprising item used in the mod, however:Titanium wires taken from Scud missiles (I can't work out if he's joking or not, but he's got a very stern face and, frankly, I'm scared.) [BME - Brano Meres via SOURCE]