The Robotex AH is a robotic killing machine. Standing just 2 feet tall and travelling 10mph, the Robotex can go up stairs and then shoot a 10-inch hole through a steel door from a quarter mile away. And most days, that's enough to make us crap our pants. But what's even more interesting/scary is that this concept video was produced by ex (or rogue?) Disney Imagineer Terry Izumi. Shooting up to 300 rounds per minute and undeterred by nasty, uneven terrain, Robotex hopes to sell their...Robotex...for $US30,000 per unit to the government. And if this concept video proves in any way accurate...let's just say I'll never look at Micky Mouse the same way again. [fortune via inventorspot]
Imagineer Helps Design Cute, Killer Robot
